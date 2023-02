ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa College Wranglers had little trouble against the Western Nebraska Cougars sweeping their doubleheader with scores of 12-4 and 3-0.

The Wranglers played at the UTPB Softball Complex because their home field was too wet to play on. Sprinkler systems ran all night causing the game to change locations.

Watch the video above for highlights from the first game.