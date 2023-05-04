ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Spring has sprung in West Odessa.

Third-year Head Coach Dusty Ortiz and the Odessa Bronchos have been hitting the field at 6:45 in the morning preparing for their spring game.

The team has featured talented offensive players recently including rising senior wide receiver and Texas Tech commit Ivan Carreon.

However, the Bronchos are coming off a 3-7 season going 0-5 in district. In order to get more wins in the fall, the Bronchos will need to take what they’re learning in the spring and execute.

“Spring is just to get our fundamentals down, our basic schemes, execute on a high level,” said Ortiz. “That’s been the biggest thing is just the details and execution.”

The Bronchos began spring practice on April 18th by starting with what the team is familiar with before moving on to newer concepts.

“We’ve been out here just doing our basic stuff, our basic defense, our basic fronts, our basic scheme on offense and that’s looked really good,” said Ortiz. “We added a little more, we threw in a couple more formations, we threw a couple more defensive calls in and it’s not where I want it yet, but eventually it’ll get there.

The Bronchos are losing a number of experienced starters from last season. The coaching staff is using spring ball to figure out who will be taking those snaps in the fall.

“We’re just trying to fill all the seniors we graduated, see who the juniors, sophomores and even freshmen, see who can step up and take on a roll and be a starter,” said Ortiz.

Adding new concepts has helped assess potential starters while practice reps have helped the team try to find balance on both sides of the ball.

“We don’t want defense or offense to win all the time,” said Ortiz. “If we go about 50-50, we feel pretty good about that but if one side is dominating the other then there’s some concerns there.”

It’s one thing to learn something in practice, it’s another thing to go out and do it in a game. Ortiz is counting on his team to establish good habits now in order to reach success later.

“We want to make sure that everything we wanted to install during spring is not only installed but we’re executing on a high level,” said Ortiz. “That’s the biggest thing is just execution…. and the details with everything. I think that’s going to get us over the hump.”

Odessa’s spring game kicks off at Ratliff Stadium on May 17th at 6pm.