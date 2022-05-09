ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa High Bronchos have kicked off their last full week of spring practice before their spring game on May 18th.

These early morning runs have provided head coach Dusty Ortiz and his staff plenty of information on the team’s make-up.

“You kind of see who your spark plugs are because your kids will come out and they’ll get the kids going so you see that leadership aspect developing,” said Ortiz.

“Who can you depend on to get the guys going? Then as far as the commitment. I mean it’s early, we’re asking them to be here at six o’clock so they have to get out of bed, they have to plan ahead.”

“It gets them to understand the expectations during the season, the commitments that they have to have, the sacrifices and decisions they have to make and so far they’ve done a pretty good job.”

Entering his second season at the helm, Ortiz already has a head start from last year. The familiarity figures to help tremendously.

“I think the big thing is we built the relationships so now we can demand more from the kids,” said Ortiz.

“Last year we’re just coming in trying to get familiar with our kids, familiar with everything that we need to know to get them to play at their highest level and that’s where we are this year. So now we’re raising the standard, raising our expectations, and we know what buttons to press to get them where we want to get them.”

“I feel like Coach Ortiz, he has helped us out a whole bunch,” said Bronchos quarterback Jaylien Jones.

“Coming in he felt very confident in us and then after that he just built it up after our last year because we didn’t have a good winning season until we got improvements last year.”

Spring ball means something different for everyone, but one thing’s for sure: everyone’s feeling good being back on the field.

“It’s giving me much more confidence in myself because last year I really didn’t have that much,” said Jones.

“Now I’m getting more comfortable with the offense and things like that. Pretty much building me better.”

“Talking a little garbage, catching interceptions, hitting them here and there but mostly interceptions for sure,” said Bronchos cornerback Adrian Mouzquiz on what he’s enjoyed most about spring football.

“Been feeling pretty good, just trying to get used to it again. New steps, new movements, new plays just trying to get used to it.”