ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College softball enters the 2023 season ranked third in the nation after a third-place finish in the national tournament last season.

The Wranglers kick off their season in Waco for the Battle of the Bosque tournament. Odessa will play five other top-20 teams over the course of six games.

Full schedule:

Friday (1/27): No. 3 Odessa vs. No. 8 Grayson at 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Odessa vs. No. 20 San Jacinto South at 7 p.m.

Saturday (1/28): No. 3 Odessa vs. No. 2 Maclellan at 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Odessa vs. No. 8 Grayson at 7 p.m.

Sunday (1/29): No. 3 Odessa vs. No. 14 Chipola

No. 3 Odessa vs. No. 7 Butler

Odessa’s home opener is a double-header Friday Feb. 3 against Luna. The first pitches are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Watch the video above to hear from coaches and players ahead of the season.