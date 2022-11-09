MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On National Signing Day, seven MISD student athletes signed their letters of intent to play their sport at the college level. The signing day events were for

Two seniors from Midland High signed their letters of intent:

Samantha Bustos committed to play both volleyball and softball at Sul Ross State

Joshua Reed committed to play baseball at Angelo State University

Five seniors from Midland Legacy signed their letters of intent:

Leah Acosta committed to compete on the track team at Louisiana State University

Kendall Harrington committed to play indoor and beach volleyball at Mary-Hardin Baylor

Houston Jordan committed to play baseball at Scottsdale Community College

Sarah Reed committed to play golf at West Texas A&M

Elizabeth Sites committed to compete on the swim team at Valparaiso University

Watch the video above to hear from these athletes as they reach a major milestone in their athletic careers.