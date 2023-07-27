MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – John Avalos and Skye Lopez have been running track for years, but each went through a new experience recently.

After racing in their regional qualifiers, both runners described the moment they found out they were heading to the Junior Olympics.

“I didn’t know what was on the line until I finished my race,” Avalos, 16, said.

“I hear that I qualified for the Junior Olympics. I was very excited, very shocked as well because I’ve never had this opportunity.”

“When I found out I started crying and I was like ‘Oh my God there’s no way,” Lopez, 13, said.

“I was hurt on that last meet. I just got cleared from a hamstring [strain] and when I found out that I could go to the Junior Olympics I was so happy.”

Both John and Skye will race for Midland Legacy when track season rolls around during the upcoming school year.

Now on the Junior Olympic stage, they are hoping to honor all of Midland.

“If you told me when I was going into my freshman year that I’d be here, competing with this opportunity, I would’ve told you that you’re lying,” Avalos said. “Honestly it’s a dream come true and I’m very excited to make Midland proud.”

“I feel like I’m making Midland proud,” Lopez said.

“It’s crazy to run where Olympians ran and I feel like that’s an honor. Even if I don’t get first in my races, it’s still an honor to be there.”

Avalos is a rising high school senior and will be competing in the 3000m and 1500m races.

Lopez is a rising high school freshman and will be competing in the 400m, 200m and 100m races.

The track and field events at the AAU Junior Olympic Games will go from July 31 – August 5 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.