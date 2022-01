MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Midland RockHounds unveiled their new uniforms on Wednesday after releasing their new logos in November.

The new logos and uniforms come ahead of a big year for the team in 2022.

This year will be the 50th season of play for the RockHounds after losing the 2020 season because of COVID-19.

You can buy their home and alternate jerseys on their website now and their road jersey in February.