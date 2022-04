MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Five Midland Legacy athletes signed their letters of intent to continue playing at the college level.

Yani Flores and Christallynn Tate committed to play volleyball for North Central Texas College.

Loredana Fouonji committed to play volleyball for St. Martin’s.

Sa’Nya Green committed to play basketball for Frank Phillips College.

Myleah Young committed to play basketball at Hill College.