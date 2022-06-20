MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland ISD announced it will utilize mobile ticketing at football games starting in the 2022 season. This comes as the district released its season tickets for sale for Midland Legacy and Midland High football.

Tickets can be purchased on Midland ISD’s website, or on the HomeTown Fan app. Tickets will not be sold for cash at the gate. Fans who arrive without a ticket can purchase one by scanning QR codes that will be outside the stadium.

“This move will streamline the entire ticketing process and make it easier for fans to identify and purchase the tickets they want,” said Athletics Executive Director Blake Feldt.

Season tickets are available for $51 for Midland High (6 games) and $43 for Legacy High (5 games). Midland High is the designated home team for this year’s crosstown rivalry game.

Each season pass is good for one person for all regular season home games for either Midland High or Legacy High. Playoff games are excluded.

Single game tickets will go on sale Aug. 19.

Week one on Aug. 26, Midland Legacy hosts Amarillo. Midland High is on the road at Montwood.