MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Second-year head coach Thad Fortune runs his offense fast. Really fast.

It’s the only way he knows how, but he does it with a purpose.

“This is a practice sport where you practice ten times more than you play… you practice a lot more than you play,” said Fortune.

“You have to be very intentional and deliberate about what you do. We want to establish the things that we’re going to do every week regardless of how we’re playing or who we’re playing.”

“The fundamentals and techniques… we’ll need all year long and so that’s why I think spring ball is so important. These lives reps that the kids get you can’t replace those.”

After Fortune’s debut season at the helm, the coaching staff feels more entrenched this time around.

So do the players who will be running their familiar triple option on offense which is a big plus for those who got experience last year.

“I’ve never ran this type of offense before, I’ve never been a part of it and being a part of it these last two years… it’s pretty exciting to learn something new about the game that you thought you knew,” said quarterback Jake Cunningham.

“You can tell that we’ve had a year under our belts and the game has slowed down a little bit for us and you can tell we’re getting it more. We’re more successful at the things we do and the offense is running pretty well so far.”

The Bulldogs are working hard, but they’re always reminded about what they’re actually practicing for.

“The point of offseason isn’t to get great at offseason, it’s to get better and football,” said Fortune.

“When you put in a lot of work with that open mind, you like to see if you can prove yourself right.”