MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Christan School has hired its new head baseball coach. The school announced on Twitter Monday that Bobby Mesker will take over the program.

Mesker has been with Sul Ross State University since 2008, where he began as head baseball coach. In 2015, he also became the university’s athletic director, before giving up the position in 2019.

Mesker helped produce multiple MLB-drafted players and has won American Southwest Conference Coach of the Year.

Mesker has also coached at Lubbock Christian High School and Lubbock High School.

This comes after five school officials, including head baseball coach Barry Russell, were arrested and charged in February after police said they failed to report the sexual assault of a student. All five officials were no-billed by a grand jury, meaning they did not find enough evidence to go to trial.