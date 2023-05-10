MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – 2023 figures to be an important year for the Midland Bulldogs.

The Dawgs finished last season 5-5 overall but just 1-4 in district. Head Coach Thad Fortune enters his third season at the helm once again running their triple-option offense. More time in the spring with a familiar system figures to help Midland improve once real games start.

However Fortune is already seeing a positive trajectory from the start of spring ball.

“When you’re here every day it’s kind of evident. If you’ve been at every practice, then it’s like practice one was a practice one and practice ten the kids were flying around faster,” said Fortune. “We were more physical when it was time to be physical. We were just finishing the practice harder.”

Fortune has seen his team get better on and off the practice field. He feels the team has improved their physical attributes during the offseason, but the key for Midland will be to channel their growth into wins in the fall.

“Our bodies I think are the best yet that we’ve yet been physically. I think we had our best offseason up to this point just strength wise,” said Fortune. “The key is that you just want to see all that transferred out to the football field.”

The Bulldogs will need players who previously had smaller roles to step up in order to be a deeper team. Figuring out who that will be is one of the best parts of Fortune’s job.

“Every spring on both sides of the ball, usually at multiple positions, a guy shows up that you didn’t think would show up,” said Fortune. “There’s just a whole lot that I enjoy about spring ball and I’m grateful that we get to do it.”

The Bulldogs have a few more practices before they wrap up spring season with their spring game. Midland kicks off their spring game on Friday May 19th at 5 P.M. at Memorial Stadium.