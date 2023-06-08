COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Coahoma sophomore pitcher Hannah Wells won the May/June ABC Big 2 Sports Athlete of the Month presented by Carpet Tech.

Wells had a dominant May helping Coahoma go undefeated during the playoffs leading to the Bulldogettes’ state championship in early June where she won the state tournament MVP.

With Wells in the pitcher’s circle for most of the postseason, Coahoma outscored their playoff opponents 69-6. Wells had two no hitters in May, one against Henrietta in the third round and another against Lamesa in the regional finals. During the 2023 season, she had five no-hitters, including a perfect game against San Angelo TLCA.

During the state tournament in Austin, Wells threw a complete game shutout in the semifinals as Coahoma beat Rains 1-0. She allowed one hit and struck out 11 batters while walking four on 109 pitches.

In the 4-2 championship win against Santa Gertrudis Academy, she threw 117 pitches across seven innings with four strikeouts and allowed two runs on four hits while walking four.

Her two-run home run in the seventh inning helped put the game out of reach helping the Bulldogettes win their second state title in program history, their first since 1998.

As a pitcher Wells finished 2023 with a 21-1 record, 129 IP, 239 strikeouts, and a 0.38 ERA. As a batter she hit .602, 2.035 OPS with 28 walks, four strikeouts, 65 hits, 13 doubles, two triples, and 21 home runs.

