ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian senior Makayla Sanchez won the March ABC Big 2 Sports Athlete of the Month award presented by Carpet Tech.

Sanchez had a sizzling March with a .469 battling average, .575 on-base percentage, with 7 home runs, 18 runs batted in, and 8 walks.

Sanchez has been one of Permian’s best players as they’ve gone through the first half of district play 5-0. In district games, Sanchez has a .563 batting average, .667 on-base percentage, with 6 home runs, 13 runs batted in, and 5 walks.

Watch the video above for the interview and award presentation.