MIDLAND, Texas: Midland Legacy’s Chase Shores is just like any other high school seniors. A few months from graduation, he has to decide on whether to go to college or join the workforce. His options, however, might be a tad different from that of the normal high school senior.

Shores is among the top high school pitching prospects in America and standing at 6’8″, seeing him staring down at you in the batter’s box is not a welcome sight.

“It’s pretty intimidating,” teammate and longtime friend Carson Lauderdale said of stepping in against Shores. “He gets down the mound and by the time he releases it, it’s like right there in the mitt.”

Shores’ fastball is consistently clocked in the mid to high 90s and keeps batters off-balance with his devastating off-speed pitches. His arsenal and his frame have scouts drooling in the stands at Legacy’s games.

To his teammates and friends, however, he’s just one of the guys.

“I don’t really see him any different, he’s just my brother,” Lauderdale said. “We are best friends and I just see him as that guy, not the other guy.”

Now, back to those options Shores has.

The 17-year old can choose college, with a full scholarship to LSU, one of the top college baseball programs in the country. Then there is the workforce option, which for Shores could mean hearing his name called early in June’s MLB Draft, a new home and team this summer, and a few million dollars in his bank account upon signing.

It is a conundrum driven by his golden right arm, but it’s one that weighs heavy on his mind.

“I think about it every day. I wouldn’t say it’s all I think about, but it does cross my mind a lot,” Shores said of the decision. “Every day I work towards that goal and I trust in my preparation and I trust in the work that I put in to hopefully make that dream come true.”

Shores’ parents, Bryan and Nicole, do not see an undesirable option.

“Whether it’s the route to LSU or he is fortunate enough to get drafted, it’s a blessing,” Bryan Shores said. “Neither road is a bad choice.”

In his senior year, Shores is trying to bask in the last glimmer of childhood before he and his friends are forced to grow up.

“I’m just having fun with it right now,” Shores said. “Playing with my teammates I’ve been growing up with my whole life, I think that’s very special, and after this year, I probably won’t get to do that.”

For the people around him, they know he’s ready for whatever the next step is.

“He is the best I’ve ever coached,” Legacy head coach Eric Garcia said. “I really think he has a shot to be a special one.”

“I think Chase will be a dominant major league pitcher,” Lauderdale said.

As all athletes know, there comes a point in time where they are told they can no longer play the children’s game.

Shores is not ready to hear that yet.

“Honestly, I just want to play baseball for as long as I can,” Shores said. “Not many people get to play after high school, not many get to play after college, and if I am fortunate enough to play in the major leagues, that would be a dream come true.”

The 2022 MLB Draft begins July 17.