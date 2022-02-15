MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Going 27-5 overall and 11-1 in district play, the 2021-22 Lady Rebels have already put themselves among the best teams to ever come through the program.

The tone of the current group is set by Alfred Acosta who’s in his sixth year as head coach.

If you ask him though, this is a player-led team that’s still hungry after achieving their goal of winning the district.

“It’s pretty special. These girls deserve it. They bought into it. They’ve bought into it the last couple years,” said Acosta. “They know and they understand what it took and they were able to accomplish that goal. That was the number one goal. That’s accomplished, so now we want a little more.”

The calling card this season for the Lady Rebels has been defense. They only allowed 33 points per game all season and fewer than 27 points per game in their district games. Their preparation proves that’s no accident.

“We practice defense, that’s the biggest thing. If we don’t do nothing, we got to play defense,” said senior guard Myleah Young. “Anybody can score on offense but not everybody can play defense so we talk. We got to have each other’s back. That’s the biggest thing for us. That’s the biggest thing when we watch film is defense. Nothing else but defense.”

Six senior players make Midland Legacy one of the most experienced teams in the region. With a home playoff game comes higher stakes and more emotion. But that experience should come in handy if things get tough.

“I feel like we’ve been in the situation with the environment and just the big crowd and I’m really excited about it and we’re ready,” said senior forward Maggie Erdwurm.

“We’re going to treat it like any other game, not make it bigger than what it is. I have total faith in them to just ignore the crowd and play our game,” said senior forward Loredana Fouonji.

The Lady Rebels tip off their playoff game at 5:30 P.M. on Tuesday against Americas at Midland Legacy High School.