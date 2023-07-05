MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ginger and her husband Clint Hartman have decades of coaching experience, Ginger with basketball, Clint with football.

In April, Midland Legacy announced Ginger as the new head coach for the Midland Legacy girls’ basketball team.

For the first time in years, the Hartmans are back coaching at the same school.

The coaching couple have been married for 25 years. During that time, they’ve coached basketball and football teams all over Texas and the southwest region.

But that pales in comparison to their tougher job… raising three daughters.

“Football season it’s a little more on me, basketball season it’s a little more on him,” said Ginger about taking care of their kids. “When it’s a combo, well it’s whoever can get to it first when we have that overlap.”

“It doesn’t work unless we support each other. I think it should be like that in every marriage,” said Clint who is entering his eighth season coaching the Rebels’ football team. “But I can do laundry, I can cook, I can clean because you have to.”

During Clint’s first season with the Rebels in 2016, Ginger coached the girls’ basketball team as an assistant before taking the head coaching job at Greenwood.

She spent the last six seasons with the Rangerettes where they made the playoffs every year. Under Hartman, Greenwood went 110-87 overall and 47-7 in district.

It’s also where she got to coach their two oldest daughters Madison and Kodi.

“I think it’s something very special and I think I’m very blessed to have had that opportunity to do,” said Ginger. “There’s really great times because you get to celebrate the ups and downs and there’s those rides home where it’s like ‘I don’t want to talk to you mom.”

“I was jealous because she got to be around them more than I did but I was a sounding board too,” said Clint. “I always told them I said, ‘I married her so you can’t lawyer up with me.’ I know this, me watching her coach them was awesome.”

With both parents as coaches, it made for a unique work-life balance, something Clint admits he used to struggle with.

“When I was at Seguin, she bought a ficus tree which we did kill. I was the worst at it,” said Clint. “At the time I would come home and she [Ginger] said, ‘All those problems and all those issues with the defense, you need to leave them on that tree and don’t bring them in here because they need their dad.”

Clint and Ginger have coached at the same school at the same time before including at Odessa High and Tornillo.

Earlier this spring, Ginger had the chance to once again bring their family to the same school.

“I was called and asked if I would be interested, and I was kind of ‘Let me think about it.’ Went home, Clint and I talked about it. We just talked about what it would do for our family being closer,” said Ginger.

“I loved Greenwood and everything about it, but as we started talking, the commute was getting longer and longer and the time that we have and can spend together. So I called back and said, ‘Yes I’m interested’ and then that started the interview process.”

“I wasn’t really involved,” said Clint. “She wanted to be the head coach here at the highest level, that’s her goal, it wasn’t my goal. I’d already had my job.”

Ginger will now get to coach Jetta, their youngest daughter, at Legacy something Clint is hoping he’ll get to do for the first time.

“She’ll get to go walk across that stage as a Rebel, which I’m fired up [about]. I get to coach her in pole vault, she may not like it we’ll see. We’ll see if we can teach her to do it,” said Clint.

“She’s excited because she gets to be with dad now too so that was a bonus,” said Ginger. “We sat down and talked about this and the transition and everything else. She’ll be able to go in the gym or on the football field so she’s excited she gets to be with both of us.”

While there’s excitement about easier family logistics and the potential for both parents to coach their daughter, the Hartmans say there won’t be much change when it comes to their jobs.

“Everybody’s like ‘Oh you get to see him every day’ and I’m like ‘Really I don’t,” said Ginger. “My office is one end, his is here.”

“We have two very important jobs. I’m going to be the head football coach, she’s the head girls’ basketball coach. She’ll do what she has to do to be the greatest at it and I’ll do the same. There’s no overlap,” said Clint.

“I think this is going to be a cool blessing, one of the best blessings for me.”