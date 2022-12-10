ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Jackalopes came back to win in overtime over the Corpus Christi IceRays 3-2 to win their fifth straight game.

Jacks captain Ryan Mansfield scored his 13th goal of the season in the second period to ignite the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss. After the Jacks’ first goal, fans in attendance threw teddy bears onto the ice. The bears will be donated to local organizations for children.

Jackson Hay scored his first goal of the season in overtime to give the Jacks the win.

Watch the video above for highlights.