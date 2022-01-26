ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – They were away for awhile, but the Odessa Jackalopes are back home after hitting the road for around two and a half weeks. They went 2-3-1 on the road trip.

The Jacks haven’t played at the Ector County Coliseum since New Year’s Eve making their game on Friday against Wichita Falls their first home game of the new year.

The team is celebrating their mascot Slapjack’s 25th birthday during the two hours leading up to their game on Saturday that include a variety of kid-friendly activities.

Face painting, bouncy houses, balloon twisting, and a petting zoo will all be part of the celebration at the Ector County Coliseum from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Saturday.

Now that they have some time off at home before their next game, the team can look back on their road trip and evaluate themselves.

According to Head Coach Scott Deur, the Jacks have succeeded in keeping the same focus while they were away from the Jack Shack.

“I just like that our team doesn’t give up. I think I’ve been saying it all year we’re never out of a game,” said Deur.

“We’ve got to learn how to finish games. We’re up in a couple of those games two or three goals and we allowed the team to come back on us so we got to learn how to make sure we’re finishing off games playing a whole 60 [minutes]. But overall, I was pretty happy with our performance on the road.”

The Jackalopes also unveiled a special commemorative 25th anniversary jersey which they will wear on Saturday against Wichita Falls. The team will be auctioning off these jerseys after the game.

The players seem to like them.

“It’s very nice. It’s an old jersey but it’s really cool,” said Jackalopes forward Mike Manzo.

“I’m sure the auction will be fun on Saturday and it’ll be cool to see it on the ice.”