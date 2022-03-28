ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – “He’s very inspirational.”

Before he was anyone’s inspiration…Kason Maddaford was just a five-year-old boy enjoying life with his younger sister and his dad in Big Spring.

In December 2020, his whole household was quarantined with COVID-19, and while his dad and sister got better… Kason was taking much longer to recover.

“He just wouldn’t get better and it had been like 28 days and he was still sick,” said Kason’s father Cain Maddaford.

“We went and got some blood work done and the doctors rushed us over to Lubbock and three days later, they diagnosed him with leukemia.”

The diagnosis kept Cain, up at night wondering how he could help his son. But even through a life-changing illness, Kason himself kept his same spirit.

“Nothing has really changed, he’s still the bright-eyed, big smile, always outgoing, and he loves helping other people out, loves helping other kids out,” said Maddaford.

When Cain got a new job in February, his new boss wanted to help the family, and so did the boss’s son…Jackalopes defenseman Trevor Taulien.

“Us as a family, we always like to give back to the community, so we set up a little fundraiser for him and go hang out with him at his house, teach him how to play a little bit of hockey,” said Taulien.

“It was just truly amazing.”

Taulien enlisted some of his Jackalopes teammates to come with him to big spring…and they jumped at the chance.

“Oh my gosh, it was a blast,” said Maddaford.



“It was super fun, just seeing the positive energy and outlook he had on the situation in life, it really wore off on us four that went up there,” said Jackalopes goalie Noah Rupprecht.

The Jackalopes went to Big Spring to help Kason and in return, they actually got a bit of inspiration for themselves in their playoff push.

“It definitely wears off on us and our team,” said Rupprecht.

“He’s fighting, he’s putting up the battles, so you want to play for him.”

Kason still loves getting out and playing hockey although he gets tired a little more easily than other kids and has to take plenty of breaks.

But the players saw enough skill that Kason might be more than just a Jacks fan one day… if he decides to.

“If he gets into hockey, I think he has the skills to be a future Jackalope,” said Taulien.

But six-year-old Kason has a different career path in mind.

“Every time he sees him, he says, ‘Dr. Bhende, I want to be just like you. I want to help other kids, and I want to help cure cancer,” said Maddaford.

On Friday night, Kason will be a special guest of the Jackalopes and will be dropping the puck before their game against the Shreveport Mudbugs.