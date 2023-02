ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After trailing for most of the first half, the Wink Wildcats rallied in the second half to win their bi-district playoff game over the Tahoka Bulldogs 67-57.

The Wildcats trailed 36-23 at halftime after consistently putting the Bulldogs on the free throw line. Wink turned it around to start the second half leading 40-39 at the end of the third quarter.

Watch the video above for highlights.