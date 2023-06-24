MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – West Texas FC scored twice in the opening 20 minutes and kept the ball out of their own net in a 2-0 win over the Laredo Heat.

Tajay Grant scored in the sixth minute after receiving a long pass that he floated over the goalie for the game’s first goal.

Later in the 19th minute, Fernando Gutierrez placed a perfect header off a free kick that zipped past the goalie to double the lead.

West Texas FC will next play on the road against Gallos FC on Tuesday before returning home to play Corinthians FC of San Antonio on Saturday.

