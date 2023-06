ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The West Texas Warbirds led early but couldn’t keep up with the Carolina Cobras losing 86-59.

The Warbirds lost for the third time in four games as their season record fell to 2-6.

The Warbirds’ next game will be on the road against the San Antonio Gunslingers on June 17th. Their next home game at the Ector County Coliseum will be against the Albany Empire on July 8th.

Watch the video above for highlights.