ODESSA, Texas – (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (11-12, 6-6) lost against conference rival Texas A&M – Kingsville in three sets. The Falcons lost 28-26, 25-21, 25-13.

Aquinica Strambler led the Falcons with 11 kills followed by Taurie Magee who had 7.

Watch the video above for highlights.