MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (3-5, 2-4) lost 24-23 against Midwestern State after starting the game up 14-0 after the first quarter. They failed to score a touchdown the rest of the way.

The Mustangs kicked a 42-yard game-winning field goal with nine seconds left for their first lead of the game.

The Falcons rushed for 215 yards led by Taj Crenshaw who had 100 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Dylan Graham threw two touchdowns but was held to 97 passing yards. The Falcons defense had four takeaways including four fumble recoveries and one interception.

