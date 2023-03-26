ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons dominated at the plate in a 13-3 win over Eastern New Mexico to earn a series split in their four-game series.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons dominated at the plate in a 13-3 win over Eastern New Mexico to earn a series split in their four-game series.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now