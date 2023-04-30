ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons beat Oklahoma Christian 15-3 in seven innings completing a four-game series sweep in their final game of the season.

The Falcons outscored the Eagles 75-25 during the four-game series. The sweep is UTPB’s first against a Division II opponent in a four-game series since 2016.

Under first-year coach Gabe Grinder, the Falcons finished 2023 going 23-27. The Falcons had not won that many games since winning 30 in 2015.

UTPB finished 13-12 at Roden Field, their first winning record at home since 2015 and their 21 conference wins are the most in their Division II history.

Watch the video above for highlights.