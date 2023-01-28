ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons snapped their four-game losing streak holding on to beat the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 74-72.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
