ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons lost to the Texas Woman’s Pioneers 13-2 as the Falcons lost their third in a row while getting swept at home.
Watch the video above for highlights.
by: Avi Carr-Gloth
Posted:
Updated:
