ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (3-3, 2-2) defeated the Simon Fraser Red Leafs in overtime 31-24 evening up their overall and conference record.

Quarterback Dylan Graham paced the Falcons with 301 passing yard and a pair of touchdown throws, both in the first half.

The Falcons had a pair of 100-yard receivers, Gunnar Abseck and MJ Link, who both caught a touchdown. Abseck finished with 7 catches for 103 yards and hauled in a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Link had 8 catches for 141 yards including a 93 yard catch and run touchdown in the second quarter. Link also threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brock Johnson in the second quarter.

