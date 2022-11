ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (5-5, 4-4) won consecutive games for the first time all season in a 37-14 over the Western New Mexico Greyhounds. It is the Falcons’ largest margin of victory this season.

Defensive lineman Joseph Williams was a stand-out performer recording a safety, deflecting a pass that led to an interception, and had a one-yard rushing touchdown on offense.

Watch the video above for highlights.