ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The UTPB Falcons dropped a doubleheader on the men’s and women’s side against the Lubbock Christian Chaps.

The women’s team (4-15, 0-7 LSC) fell 83-61 after trailing by only seven at halftime.

The men’s team (11-9, 3-5 LSC) lost 80-73 against the top ranked Division II team in the country.

Watch the video above for highlights.