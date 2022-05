MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Legacy Rebels leaned on Chase Shores all night as they knocked off V.R. Easton 1-0 in their area round playoff opener.

The star senior pitched a 2-hit shutout and struck out 12 and drove in the game’s only run with an RBI double to score Andrew Prado in the first inning.

Watch the video above for highlights.