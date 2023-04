MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds ended their four-game losing streak winning the series finale over the Tulsa Drillers 9-5.

The RockHounds had not won since beating the Drillers 10-8 on Opening Day. Midland opens a six-game series on the road against the Springfield Cardinals beginning on Tuesday.

