MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds scored six runs in the fifth inning as they beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 11-3.

Midland split their six-game series 3-3 against the Hooks. The RockHounds are now 11-10 on the season, tied for first in the Texas League’s south division.

The RockHounds are back home for another six-game series beginning on Tuesday against the Frisco RoughRiders at 6:30 P.M.

Watch the video above for highlights.