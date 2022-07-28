MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Rockhounds came back from a four-run deficit to take a third straight win over San Antonio, bringing them tied for first in the Texas League South with Frisco and San Antonio.

The Missions took a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning on a handful of RBI base hits. Midland crawled back to within two runs heading into the bottom of the ninth.

William Simoneit hit an RBI line drive with the bases loaded for his second RBI of the night.

The bases were loaded still for the next batter, Shane Selman, who walked the game off with an RBI line drive to left.

The win pulls Midland even in their division with San Antonio and Frisco. All three are tied for first.

The Rockhounds have a chance to bump San Antonio out of the three-way tie Friday in their fourth game head-to-head. First pitch Friday is at 7 p.m.

Before the Midland comeback, ABC Big 2 and Fox 24 Sports Director Kayler Smith was honored at the start of the game and threw the ceremonial first pitch.