MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lawrence Butler hit an RBI single to score Sahid Valenzuela and the RockHounds beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 4-3 on a walk-off for the second night in a row and their seventh consecutive win.

The RockHounds have yet to lose in the second half of the season which began with their series against the Hooks.

Watch the video above for highlights.