MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On a hot Sunday afternoon, the Midland RockHounds heated up at the plate for two big offensive innings coasting to a 13-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders.

Midland wins the six-game series 4-2 improving their record to 15-12. The RockHounds currently sit in first place in the Texas League’s south division.

Midland hits the road to start a six-game series against Amarillo before returning home on May 16th to start their next home series against San Antonio.

Watch the video above for highlights.