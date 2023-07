MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In their first game back after the All-Star break, the Midland RockHounds beat the Tulsa Drillers 5-4.

Midland scored the game’s first three runs before Tulsa took the lead with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.

The RockHounds came back in the bottom of the inning scoring twice to take the lead they’d never relinquish.

Watch the video above for highlights.