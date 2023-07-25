MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After struggling on offense all night, the Midland RockHounds exploded in the eighth inning to beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 7-5.

The RockHounds trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of eighth inning before scoring all seven of their runs in the frame. The win snapped their six game losing streak.

Odessa College and Texas alum Ivan Melendez went 0-5 with four strikeouts in his return to the Permian Basin.

After winning the series opener, the RockHounds will face Amarillo in the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday at 6:30 P.M.

Watch the video above for highlights.