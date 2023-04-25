MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds trailed by seven runs in the eighth inning before rallying to walk off the Corpus Christi Hooks 15-14 for their fourth win in a row.

Down one in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded, Midland’s Lawrence Butler hit the first pitch he saw off the wall in center field to drive home the tying and game-winning runs. Midland’s Denzel Clark made his double-A debut and hit two home runs.

After winning the series opener against Corpus Christi, the RockHounds will face the Hooks five more times with the series continuing on Wednesday at 6:30 P.M.

