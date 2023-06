MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds allowed five runs in the sixth inning and never had the lead again as they lose to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-4.

After two weeks on the road, the RockHounds returned home to begin a two-week homestand against Amarillo and Wichita.

Midland scored twice in the first inning and two more times in the ninth, but were shut out during the middle seven innings.

Watch the video above for highlights.