MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Rockhounds remain in third place in the Texas South league standings, but are now just one game back from the division leaders after winning their second straight over San Antonio.

The Missions are currently tied for first in the division with Frisco.

Marty Bechina highlighted game two against the Missions with an incredible diving catch in no-man’s-land to keep runners put. Bechina also had an RBI base hit to put the Rockhounds on the board.

Midland takes a 3-2 win. Game three is Thursday at 7 p.m.