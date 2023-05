MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds beat the San Antonio Missions 5-4 to win their third game in a row.

The RockHounds earned a series split against the Missions after losing the first three games of the six-game series.

Midland will travel to Corpus Christi to begin a six-game series against the Hooks beginning on Tuesday.

Watch the video above for highlights.