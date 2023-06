MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After scoring in the first inning, the Midland RockHounds couldn’t get home the rest of the day losing to the Amarillo Sod Poodles 4-1.

The RockHounds were swept by Amarillo after losing all six games in the series and have now lost seven in a row dating back to their series finale against Arkansas.

The RockHounds will try to end the losing streak on Tuesday when they begin a new six-game series against Wichita.

Watch the video above for highlights.