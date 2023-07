MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds lost against the Tulsa Drillers 2-0 as Midland managed only four hits.

The RockHounds had a prime scoring chance with the bases loaded in the fifth inning but couldn’t cash in a run. The RockHounds fall to 41-42 on the season, 9-5 during the season’s second half.

The teams will play series decider on Sunday afternoon at 1 P.M.

Watch the video above for highlights.