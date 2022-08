MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Logan Davidson hit a walk off 2-run RBI double in the bottom of the tenth inning as the Midland RockHounds won their series finale against the San Antonio Missions in extras 13-12.

The game included three ties and six lead changes.

Midland wins the series after winning four out of six games and sit one game behind the Missions in the standings for first place in the Texas League south division.

Watch the video above for highlights.