MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds beat the Tulsa Drillers 6-3 to win their three-game series.

Midland won the opener on Friday and Tulsa shut out the RockHounds in a win on Saturday before Midland won the deciding game.

Tulsa scored the game’s first two runs before Drew Swift singled home two runs in fifth inning to tie the game.

Right after, Cooper Bowman hit his fifth home run of the season to give the RockHounds a lead they’d hold onto for the rest of the afternoon.

The RockHounds improve to 10-5 in the second half and 42-42 for the season.

Midland begins a six-game series at Corpus Christi beginning on Tuesday before returning home for a series against Amarillo on July 25th.

