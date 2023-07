MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland RockHounds ended June on a high note beating the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-3 to win their fifth game in a row.

Joey Estes, the Oakland A’s 19th ranked prospect, went seven innings for Midland striking out eight, walking one, and allowing three earned runs to earn a quality start.

Lawrence Butler, Denzel Clarke and Darell Hernaiz each had multiple hits and drove in runs for Midland.

Watch the video above for highlights.