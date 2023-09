KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In ABC Big 2’s Game of the Week, Reagan County defeated Kermit 41-40 in a nailbiter after falling behind 20-7 in the first half. The Owls improved to 4-1 heading into their district opener next week against Forsan. Kermit fell to 1-5 ahead of their district opener against Lamesa next week.

Watch the video above for highlights.